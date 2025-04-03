5 things Ghanaians cannot live without every day

Life in Ghana revolves around a few daily essentials that keep everything running smoothly. From the first phone check in the morning to the last power-saving move before bed, these things are non-negotiable for many.

Here are five things Ghanaians simply cannot go a day without:

1. Mobile Phones & Internet

In Ghana, a mobile phone is more than just a communication device—it’s a lifeline. Whether it’s for staying connected on WhatsApp, sending mobile money, or catching up on trending gossip, having your phone on you is a must.

With platforms like MTN MoMo and Vodafone Cash making transactions easier, many rely on their phones for business and daily spending. And let’s be honest, a day without internet feels like being cut off from the world!

2. Food & ‘Pure Water’

No matter how busy the day gets, food is a must. From a morning fix of waakye or koko with bofrot to an afternoon bowl of fufu and light soup, meals are an essential part of Ghanaian life.

Hydration is just as important, and in Ghana’s heat, sachet water—popularly called ‘pure water’—is the go-to. You’ll find people grabbing one every few hours, whether at work, in traffic, or at home.

3. Money & MoMo

Whether it’s physical cash or mobile money, money must move! From paying for transport (trotro or Bolt), buying food, or sending a quick MoMo request, daily transactions are unavoidable.

While some still prefer cash, mobile money has made life easier, allowing Ghanaians to settle bills, pay vendors, and even buy airtime with just a few taps. No money? No movement!

4. Social Media & Conversations

Ghanaians love to interact—whether in person or online. A simple visit to a chop bar or marketplace can turn into an in-depth discussion about politics, football, or the latest social media drama.

WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok have also become major platforms for business, entertainment, and keeping up with the latest trends. A day without social interaction, be it physical or digital, would feel strangely empty.

5. Electricity (or a Backup Plan!)

Power is everything. From charging phones to running businesses and keeping food fresh in the fridge, electricity is a daily necessity. But in Ghana, ‘dumsor’ (power outages) is an unpredictable guest, so people rely on backups—rechargeable lamps, generators, and even power banks—to stay connected and keep the lights on. Without power, productivity slows, and entertainment takes a hit.