Top 11 spots to explore in Ghana with friends this festive season

Ghana is buzzing with excitement as the holiday season approaches, offering a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation. Whether you and your friends crave beachside vibes, thrilling adventures, or cultural escapades, Ghana has something for everyone.

Here’s a curated list of must-visit destinations to make this Christmas unforgettable with your friends and family:

1. Labadi Beach, Accra

There’s no better way to kick off the festive vibes than at Labadi Beach. Known for its lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to soak up some sun, enjoy live music, and join in on beach games. With numerous food vendors and refreshing cocktails, your group will love the vibrant energy here.

Top tip: Visit on weekends for live performances or stay late to catch the magical sunset.

2. Kwahu Mountains, Eastern Region

Escape the city hustle and head to Kwahu for breathtaking views and serene surroundings. This region becomes a hotspot during Christmas, with paragliding events and vibrant nightlife. The cool mountain air and scenic landscapes make it an excellent destination for adventurous and laid-back groups alike.

Highlight: Don’t miss the annual street carnivals that showcase local culture.

3. Cape Coast Castle, Cape Coast

For a mix of history and bonding, visit Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Touring the castle’s dungeons and learning about Ghana’s rich heritage provides a meaningful experience to share with friends. Afterwards, enjoy fresh seafood at nearby restaurants overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Best for: History buffs and culture enthusiasts.

4. Aburi Botanical Gardens, Aburi

This tranquil haven offers the perfect setting for picnics, photo sessions, and nature walks. Located just an hour from Accra, the lush gardens provide a peaceful retreat for groups looking to relax and reconnect.

Top tip: Hire bicycles for a fun ride through the gardens and nearby trails.

5. Busua Beach, Western Region

Looking for a chilled beach vibe? Busua Beach is your go-to. Known for its clean sands and surf-friendly waves, this spot is ideal for water sports and relaxation. Local resorts offer surfing lessons, while beach bars serve up delicious food and drinks.

Why it’s special: It’s less crowded than other beaches, making it perfect for quality time with friends.

6. Shai Hills Resource Reserve, Greater Accra

For a day filled with adventure and wildlife, visit Shai Hills. You can hike, spot baboons and antelopes, and even explore ancient caves. It’s a great way to combine fitness and fun while creating lasting memories.

What to pack: comfortable shoes, water, and a camera for those Instagram-worthy shots.

7. Osu Oxford Street, Accra

When the sun sets, take your group to Osu Oxford Street. Known for its vibrant nightlife, this area is packed with bars, restaurants, and clubs. Whether you want to dance the night away or enjoy a laid-back meal, Osu caters to all moods.

Don’t miss: Sampling jollof rice from local eateries and catching live Afrobeat performances.

8. Volta Lake, Akosombo

For a scenic getaway, head to Volta Lake, the largest man-made lake in the world. Cruise on the water, explore surrounding villages, or simply relax by the lakeside. The serene environment is perfect for unwinding after the year’s hustle.

Bonus: Plan a boat ride and enjoy spectacular views with your crew.

9. Kakum National Park, Central Region

Adventure-loving friends will have a blast at Kakum National Park. The famous canopy walkway offers a thrilling experience suspended high above the forest floor. Guided tours reveal fascinating details about Ghana’s flora and fauna.

Challenge: Conquer the seven bridges together and cheer each other on!

10. Jamestown, Accra

For art lovers, Jamestown is a must-visit. This historic neighbourhood is filled with colourful murals, colonial-era buildings, and bustling markets. A guided walking tour will immerse your group in the local art scene and history.

When to visit: Weekends are ideal for catching live art exhibitions and street performances.

11. Takoradi, Western Region

Takoradi, famous for its vibrant Christmas masquerade festival, is a must-visit for a unique cultural experience. The street parades feature colourful costumes, energetic dancing, and music that will keep your group entertained.

Don’t miss: The masquerade groups performing traditional and modern routines.

This Christmas, Ghana promises fun-filled experiences for every type of group. From historical adventures to laid-back beach days and lively nightlife, there’s no shortage of options to explore. So, gather your mates, plan your itinerary, and get ready for an unforgettable festive season!