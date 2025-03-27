Sleep, travel and 5 other activities you can do this long weekend

With the upcoming long weekend, thanks to the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, Ghanaians have the perfect opportunity to unwind, explore, and make lasting memories. Whether you prefer relaxation, adventure, or socialising, here are seven exciting ways to make the most of your extended break.

1. Sleep

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, quality sleep is often sacrificed. Use this long weekend to catch up on much-needed rest. Sleep in, take afternoon naps, and indulge in some self-care. A well-rested body and mind will leave you feeling refreshed and recharged for the week ahead.

2. Embark on a Short Travel Adventure

A long weekend is the perfect excuse for a quick getaway. Whether it's a road trip to Cape Coast, a relaxing retreat in Akosombo, or a cultural experience in Kumasi, take the time to explore new places. Travelling not only provides a change of scenery but also an opportunity to create beautiful memories.

3. Try a New Hobby or Skill

Always wanted to learn how to cook a new dish, paint, or play an instrument? Now is the time! The extra days off give you the chance to pick up a new hobby or refine an old one.

You could also take an online class to boost your skills in an area of interest.

4. Host or Attend a Social Gathering

Long weekends are great for catching up with family and friends. Host a dinner, organise a game night, or attend a Salah feast to celebrate with loved ones. It’s a perfect time to bond over good food, music, and laughter.

5. Indulge in Outdoor Activities

If you love the outdoors, take advantage of the long weekend to go hiking at Aburi, visit a waterfall, or have a picnic at a scenic park. If you're feeling adventurous, try kayaking at Ada or take a nature walk at Kakum National Park.

6. Binge-Watch a TV Series or Read a Book

Sometimes, all you need is a quiet weekend at home. Catch up on that TV series you've been meaning to watch or lose yourself in a good book. Whether it’s a thrilling crime novel or a feel-good romance, a long weekend is the perfect time to unwind with great entertainment.

7. Shop and Refresh Your Wardrobe

Take advantage of holiday sales to update your wardrobe. Several shops will do sales this weekend ahead of Easter. Whether you shop online or explore local boutiques, it’s a great time to refresh your style. You could also declutter your space by getting rid of old clothes and organising your living area.

