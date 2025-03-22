Government declares March 31 and April 1 holidays to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr

The Ministry of Interior has declared Monday 31st March and 1st April as holiday as part of Eid celebrations.

This was announced via a statement released today signed by the Interior Minister, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka. In the statement, the statutory holiday is set to mark Eid-Ul-Fir, the day meant to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan among muslims globally.

The general public is hereby informed that Sunday, 30th March, 2025 or Monday, 31st March, 2025 marks Eid-Ul-Fitr which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

While the actual day falls on a Sunday, the ministry justifies the holiday declaration in accordance with the Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601). While the holiday should have typically been held on March 31st, April 1st serves as an additional public holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 30th March 2025 falls on a Sunday and in the interest of the public, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601) declared Monday, 31st March 2025 and Tuesday, 1st April 2025 as additional Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.

The holiday is meant to be observed throughout the country.

Ramadan and Eid-Ul-Fitr

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. From dawn to sunset, believers abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs to strengthen their faith and self-discipline.