Who named the months of the year? Here's all you need to know

The names of the twelve months we use today have deep historical roots, many of which date back to Ancient Rome. Some months are named after gods, while others were originally numbered or later dedicated to powerful figures. This article explores the fascinating history behind the names of our months and the stories they tell about past civilisations.

Months Named After gods Many of our months are derived from Roman deities, reflecting the religious and cultural influences of Ancient Rome. January – Named after Janus, the Roman god of beginnings, transitions, and doorways. Janus was often depicted with two faces, symbolising the ability to look both forward and backward—an appropriate deity for the first month of the year. March – Named after Mars, the Roman god of war. March was originally the first month of the Roman calendar, aligning with the beginning of the military campaign season. The naming of this month highlights the martial focus of early Roman society. May – Likely named after Maia, an earth goddess associated with growth and fertility. Maia was revered for her nurturing qualities, which aligned with the blossoming of plants in spring. June – Named after Juno, the queen of the gods and the goddess of marriage and childbirth. As one of the most important deities in Roman mythology, Juno was considered the protector of women and the state.

READ ALSO: Here are 3 months with almost no birthdays

Months Named After Roman Leaders Two months were renamed in honour of influential Roman rulers, leaving a lasting imprint of their power on the calendar. July – Originally called Quintilis (meaning "fifth" in Latin, as it was the fifth month in the early Roman calendar), this month was renamed in 44 BCE after Julius Caesar, following his assassination. Julius Caesar was instrumental in reforming the calendar, introducing the Julian calendar, which forms the basis of the one we use today. August – Formerly known as Sextilis ("sixth" in Latin), this month was renamed in 8 BCE after Emperor Augustus. The renaming was meant to honour Augustus' numerous victories, particularly his triumphs in Egypt that solidified his power. There is a common myth that August was given 31 days to match July, ensuring Augustus' month was not inferior to Julius Caesar’s.

Months Named After Numbers Before the introduction of January and February, the Roman calendar started with March. As a result, several months were simply named after their numerical position in the year. September – Derived from septem, Latin for "seven." October – Comes from octo, meaning "eight." November – Named after novem, meaning "nine." December – Based on decem, Latin for "ten." When January and February were added to the calendar by King Numa Pompilius around 713 BCE, the numerical names no longer aligned with their positions in the year, yet they remained unchanged. The Mystery of April The origin of April is uncertain. Some scholars suggest it comes from the Latin word aperire ("to open"), referring to the blossoming of flowers in spring. Others believe it could be linked to the goddess Aphrodite (Venus in Roman mythology), as April was sacred to her.