President Mahama dismisses board members of state institutions, plans reconstitution

President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed board members of statutory boards, corporations, commissions, and councils appointed under the former Akufo-Addo administration.

The directive, issued in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845), follows the assumption of office by the new government.

A notice dated Monday, 13th January, and signed by the acting spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, clarified that the directive does not apply to commissions that are independent constitutional creations.

The statement further indicated that these boards would be reconstituted in due course:

In due course, the affected boards, commissions, councils, and statutory corporations will be reconstituted according to their respective enabling laws.

It added:

The President takes this opportunity to thank all affected members for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Additionally, the statement directed the management of these bodies to seek clearance from the Chief of Staff before making any major decisions until further notice.

In a related development, President Mahama, in a letter dated 8th January, revoked the appointments of Chief Executives of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) and assembly members appointed under the former Akufo-Addo administration.

This decision was taken in line with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940).