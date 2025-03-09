2 forest reserves reclaimed – Ashanti Regional Minister on Galamsey fight

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has announced the success of a joint anti-galamsey operation in the Amansie Central forests, where National Security, Police, and the Forestry Division worked together to reclaim land from illegal miners.

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 7, the Minister revealed that multiple excavators were seized during the operation. Some were taken to the police station, while others had their control boards removed to prevent further use.

While the specific forest reserves affected were not mentioned in the post, the Minister stated that the Forestry Division had been instructed to begin immediate land reclamation.

He proudly declared:

Successfully, we have taken over two forest reserves! Kudos to the team on the ground!” emphasizing the government’s firm stance on illegal mining.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts to prevent environmental damage and restore degraded lands. The Minister noted that similar actions are being taken across the region to stop illegal mining in forests, rivers, and along roads.

In a related issue, the Minister expressed concern over illegal mining activities in the Odumasi community, where mining has severely impacted local infrastructure.

He mentioned that the town’s main bridge was at risk of collapsing due to underground mining and has been temporarily closed for safety. Plans for its reconstruction are currently underway.

Minister's commitment to fighting Galamsey

The Minister also reiterated his commitment to fighting the illegal menace, stating that he will not back down.

We will not relent in this fight to protect our environment, water bodies, and communities from the devastating effects of illegal mining. The time to act is NOW!