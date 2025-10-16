Cameroon just went to the polls again, and as always, the world is watching. With a president who’s been in power for over four decades, a single-round voting system, and a possible two-week wait before official results drop, this election is packed with unique details worth unpacking. Here’s a simple, engaging breakdown of what makes Cameroonian elections so fascinating.

1. One of Africa’s longest-serving presidents is still on the ballot

President Paul Biya has been in charge of Cameroon since 1982 —yes, that’s over 40 years of leadership. At 92, he’s seeking yet another term in office, making him one of the world’s oldest and longest-serving heads of state. That’s older than Ghana’s Fourth Republic itself!

2. The 2025 election happened on 12 October

Cameroonians cast their votes on Sunday, 12 October 2025, in an election that has drawn intense local and international attention. More than 8 million registered voters took part, choosing their preferred leader in what’s shaping up to be one of the country’s most consequential polls in years.

3. No second round — winner takes all

Unlike Ghana, where a presidential candidate needs over 50% to win, Cameroon’s presidential race is a single-round system. That means whoever gets the most votes in the first count becomes president — no runoffs, no second chances. It’s quick, decisive, and, depending on who you ask, controversial.

4. The 15-day suspense: results take time

If you’re wondering why there’s no immediate celebration or concession, here’s why: Cameroon’s Constitutional Council has up to 15 days after voting to announce the final results. In short, it could take until 26 October 2025 before Cameroonians officially know who’s won.

That’s why you’ll often hear about the “two-week wait” — it’s literally written into their electoral laws.

5. Campaign season is short and sharp

Candidates officially began campaigning on 27 September, and it all wrapped up at midnight on 11 October — just hours before election day. That’s barely two weeks to convince millions of voters in a country with ten regions and multiple ethnic groups. Talk about a sprint!

6. The 2008 twist that changed everything

A major constitutional change in 2008 removed presidential term limits, allowing Biya and future leaders to contest indefinitely. Before that, Cameroon had a two-term limit like Ghana’s. The amendment sparked controversy at the time and still shapes the political landscape today.

7. What happens next

With ballots cast and the countdown ticking, attention now shifts to the Constitutional Council — the only body authorised to declare official results. Until then, Cameroonians and the rest of Africa are on edge, waiting to see whether this election marks continuity or change. Cameroon’s political story is one of longevity, patience, and complexity. Whether you admire the country’s stability or question its democracy, one thing is clear — its elections are never boring.

Why it matters to Ghana