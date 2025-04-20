64-year-old man nailed on the cross for the 36th time in celebration of Easter

Catholics across the Philippines marked Good Friday with dramatic re-enactments of Jesus Christ’s suffering and crucifixion, despite warnings about dangerously high temperatures.

Churches were full as thousands attended Mass and prayers, while others joined religious processions even as temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In more than a dozen places, penitents were nailed to wooden crosses or whipped their backs until they bled. These acts are seen as ways of offering thanks, asking for forgiveness, or praying for blessings.

One of the most famous Good Friday events takes place in San Pedro Cutud, around 60 kilometres north of Manila. Thousands gathered there to watch the extreme displays of faith.

Leading the event once again was 64-year-old Ruben Enaje, who was nailed to the cross for the 36th time as reported by the Ghana News Agency (GNA). Before being nailed, he carried a 27-kilogram wooden cross for almost two kilometres.

READ ALSO: 5 things to do to make your partner feel special this Easter

Unfortunately, I am getting weaker with age. The cross has become too heavy for me to carry, so I had to shave off 10 kilos.

Enaje, a grandfather of seven, said he hoped to continue the tradition next year, but if he couldn’t, he was confident someone else would take his place.

Another elderly man nailed

In the nearby village of Sta Lucia, another participant, 60-year-old Joselito Capili, was nailed to the cross for the 20th time. Capili, who works in construction, first took part in 2002 after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Although his father passed away a year later, Capili kept his vow to protect his family. He's quoted in the GNA report as saying:

We are all healthy, my wife, two children, and my six grandchildren. We have a good life but I'm afraid I won't be able to do this much longer. I already get dizzy because I'm old. Maybe I can continue only for a few more years.

Although the Catholic Church does not support these extreme acts, it does not actively stop them either.

Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians, remembering the crucifixion and death of Jesus. It falls during Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday, when believers celebrate Jesus’s resurrection.