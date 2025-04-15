5 things to do to make your partner feel special this easter

Easter isn’t just about chocolate eggs and family dinners—it’s also the perfect opportunity to show your partner just how much they mean to you. While the season is often associated with spiritual renewal and celebration, it can also spark a romantic refresh in your relationship.

If you’re looking to turn up the excitement and make your partner feel cherished, here are five unforgettable things you can do this Easter.

1. Plan a Surprise Easter Hunt—With a Romantic Twist

Why should the kids have all the fun? Create a personalised Easter egg hunt just for your partner. Instead of the usual sweets, hide love notes, tiny gifts, or cheeky dares inside decorative eggs around your home or garden.

Let the final “egg” lead to something extra special—like a romantic dinner, a gift you know they’ve been eyeing, or even just a handwritten letter pouring out your heart. It's playful, thoughtful, and full of the unexpected—just like love should be.

2. Cook Them a Dreamy Easter Breakfast in Bed

Skip the traditional lunch crowds and start the day off by surprising your partner with a homemade Easter breakfast in bed. Think hot cross buns, pancakes with berries, fresh juice—or whatever their guilty pleasure might be.

Don’t forget to add an extra touch: a small flower in a glass, their favourite playlist in the background, or a handwritten note on the tray. It's a simple gesture that says, “I want to spoil you today.”

3. Give Them an “Easter Escape”—Even If It’s Just for a Day

If you can, whisk them away for the day—whether it’s a beach picnic, a scenic drive, or a quiet Airbnb stay just outside town. The change of scenery will give you both a chance to reconnect without distractions.

Can’t travel? No problem. Turn your home into a cosy retreat: light candles, unplug the Wi-Fi, order their favourite food, and have a no-devices night full of cuddles and conversation. The magic is in making them feel like the only person in the world.

4. Create a DIY Gift That Speaks Their Love Language

Whether your partner is into words of affirmation, acts of service, or quality time—Easter is a brilliant excuse to create a personalised gift that hits the sweet spot.

Try a “Reasons I Love You” jar, a framed collage of your memories together, or even a video montage of your relationship highlights. It doesn’t have to be expensive—just intentional and made with love.

5. Speak Their Love Language Loud and Clear—All Weekend Long

Sometimes, it’s not about what you do once—it’s about how you show up consistently. Dedicate the Easter weekend to loving them their way. That might mean physical touch, thoughtful gifts, doing chores they hate, or simply spending quality time without scrolling through your phone.

Make them feel seen. Heard. Understood. And above all, adored.

Love is in the little things—but Easter gives you the perfect excuse to go all out. Whether it’s a bold romantic gesture or a quiet moment of connection, making your partner feel special doesn’t have to be grand—it just has to be genuine.