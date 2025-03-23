Anas responds to Bishop Obinim’s controversial claim about Ken Agyapong lawsuit

Tiger Eye PI has strongly denied allegations made by Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God's Way Church, in a video circulating on social media and related media reports.

The video claims that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas contacted Obinim in an attempt to persuade him to join a lawsuit against politician Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.

In a statement issued on March 21, Tiger Eye PI categorically refuted the allegations, calling them "entirely false and, at best, a fabrication."

The statement further emphasized:

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has no knowledge of Mr. Obinim's contact details or residential address, making any alleged interaction between them not only implausible but impossible.

The refutation follows the viral video, which has garnered public attention and led to questions regarding the credibility of the claims.

Tiger Eye PI urged the public to disregard these allegations and to stay focused on the journalist's ongoing pursuit of justice and truth.

Additionally, the organization expressed gratitude to the public for their steadfast support, both within Ghana and internationally, especially after Anas’s recent legal victory.

Tiger Eye PI reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, thanking Ghanaians for their continued solidarity.

Anas' victory over Ken Agyapong

Earlier this week, the Superior Court of New Jersey awarded Anas Aremeyaw Anas $18 million in damages in a defamation lawsuit against former Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and social media commentator Frederick Asamoah.

This judgment followed a lengthy legal battle over defamatory statements made during a 2021 interview broadcast on social media.

Addressing his congregation during a recent church service, Bishop Obinim revisited his turbulent history with the outspoken politician and businessman.