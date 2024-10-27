Baileys treat-cation promo celebrates over 30 winners with exciting rewards

The Baileys Treat-Cation Promo has been spreading joy across Ghana for 8 exciting weeks, and the excitement continues to grow with the announcement of the second set of winners.

So far, over 30 Ghanaians have been rewarded, with each lucky winner receiving a Baileys Treat Box filled with delightful surprises, each worth GHS 500. From instant airtime and mobile money to these premium reward boxes, the Baileys Treat-Cation Promo has been designed to make each participant feel special. Ghanaians have wholeheartedly embraced this experience, and with every entry, winners are one step closer to the grand prize: an all-expenses-paid luxury Baileys experience in South Africa.

This month’s weekly winners, Peter Amoah, Donald Nii Nortei Vanderpuye-Orgle, Joyce Boateng, and Abdul Mumuni Huude, based in Accra, have each been treated to a GHS 500 Baileys Treat Box. These premium rewards are more than just gifts; they’re an invitation to immerse oneself in the Baileys experience, creating memorable moments of pure bliss.

Abena Chrappah, Senior Brand Manager for International Premium Spirits and Reserve Brands at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, expressed her enthusiasm about the ongoing success of the promo: “Baileys is all about celebrating those special moments that make life truly enjoyable, and we’re thrilled to have rewarded so many people so far. Over 30 winners have already experienced the joy of Baileys Treat Boxes, and with every passing week, more people get the chance to win. It’s been amazing to see how many Ghanaians are embracing the Baileys experience.”

With the grand prize, an all-expenses-paid luxury Baileys experience in South Africa still awaiting its lucky winner, the excitement continues to build. Every entry brings participants closer to a

once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the ultimate Baileys Treat-Cation

experience in style.

Last month, the Baileys Treat-Cation Promo proudly awarded its first set of weekly and monthly winners, presenting them with beautifully packaged Treat Boxes worth GHS 500 and GHS 1000. These premium rewards, thoughtfully curated to deliver a truly indulgent experience, added a special touch to the celebration of the promo’s early success.