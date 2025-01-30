Bolt driver explains why he beat up an alleged gay passenger (video)

A Bolt driver has shared a disturbing account of why he physically assaulted an alleged gay passenger he claims was making advances toward him. The driver recounted the incident in a video shared on social media, where he explained that the altercation took place during a ride in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, near Diamond Hill, Kwadaso.

According to the driver, he had picked up the passenger from the stated location and during the trip, the passenger began to touch his thigh inappropriately. The driver stated that he immediately warned the passenger to stop, but the passenger persisted, attempting to touch him again, this time further up his thigh.

The driver, feeling uncomfortable and threatened, decided to take matters into his own hands. He said:

I was blocked by the Bolt app because yesterday I picked up a young man at Diamond Hill near Kwadaso. On our way, he touched my thigh, which I warned him to stop, but he attempted it again, this time towards the upper part of my thigh.

After the repeated attempt, the driver became enraged and assaulted the passenger, ultimately throwing him out of the car. The driver admitted:

Out of anger, I proceeded to beat him up because I concluded that he wanted to have intercourse with me. I even threw him out of the car after beating him up and drove away. When I woke up, he had reported me on the app, and I was blocked.

He expressed a further desire to find the passenger and assault him again for his actions.

The video and the driver’s admission have sparked widespread concern over the safety of passengers and the behaviour of drivers within the ride-hailing service. The incident also raises serious questions about how to handle unwanted advances and improve security protocols for both drivers and passengers.