CIB Ghana celebrates induction of 110 Chartered Bankers, totaling 1,127 over five years

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has held its 16th Induction and Graduation Ceremony, where it celebrated the induction of 110 new chartered bankers, significantly expanding the institute's professional community to a total of 1,127 chartered members over the past five years.

Speaking at the event, held under the compelling theme – ‘Career Beyond Qualification: Navigating Horizon Risks’, Chief Executive Officer, Robert Dzato reiterated the institute’s commitment to developing trusted professionals in the financial sector.

“We aim to put ethics and professionalism at the forefront of our agenda, even as we pursue our mandate of promoting the study of banking and regulating the practice of the banking profession in Ghana,” he explained.

In recent years, CIB Ghana has introduced several initiatives to enhance the qualifications of its members, including the Ethics Certification, redesigned flagship ACIB qualification, Chartered Banker for Executive Leadership (CBEL) Programme, ESG Certification, and the rollout of its Banking Academy that seeks to train professionals. These programmes, Mr. Dzato explained, are designed to equip bankers with the skills necessary to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

Notably, the gender representation among chartered bankers has improved considerably.

Last year, 51 percent of chartered bankers were female, The figure has this year with and this year, with 60 percent of the graduands and inductees being women. “This remarkable progress underscores our commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future for the banking profession,” he remarked.

Director of Wholesale Banking, Access Bank, Mr. Bruce James, speaking on behalf of the Guest Speaker, Managing Director, Olumide Olatunji, Access Bank Ghana PLC, emphasised the importance of ethical practices in banking. “As you step into your roles, remember that integrity and professionalism are the cornerstones of our industry. You have the power to influence positive change,” he stated.

President of CIB Ghana, Benjamin Amenumey urged the new chartered bankers to uphold the values of the profession. Echoing these sentiments, he said: “You are not just graduates; you are ambassadors of ethics and professionalism. Your journey begins now, and the responsibilities you carry are significant. Make a difference.”

Awards and recognition

The ceremony also recognised outstanding individuals among the inductees. The youngest graduand, Ian Kofi Bo Arthur, aged 25, works with GCB Bank Plc, while the oldest inductee, 55-year-old Evans Sarfo-Kantanka, serves as the CEO of Kumawuman Rural Bank. The overall best inductee, Hilda Agyapong, a Team Lead at Access Bank Ghana Plc, was praised for her exemplary performance.