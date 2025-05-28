CJ removal: ‘This is very strange’ - Godfred Dame reacts to Supreme Court dismissal of injunction

Former Attorney-General and lead counsel for the suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss his injunction application seeking to halt the ongoing removal process.

According to Mr Dame, while the decision was not entirely surprising, it is nonetheless strange and raises serious concerns about his client’s right to a fair hearing in response to the allegations made against her in three separate petitions.

Speaking to journalists outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 28 May, he quizzed:

She’s asking for a basic constitutional right — to be given notice of the charges against her, to know what she is responding to, and the basis for the claim that there is a case for her to answer. This is a very significant point, especially as it led to her suspension.

He continued:

Are we saying she cannot be told why she was suspended? That she cannot be informed of the specific charges on which the President directed her to step aside for someone else to take over her office? I find this very strange.

Mr Dame further emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rule of law and ensuring due process in all proceedings.

Background

The application, filed on Wednesday, 21 May, challenged the determination of a prima facie case in relation to three petitions filed against Chief Justice Torkonoo.

The suit also sought to disqualify members of the investigative committee, including its Chairman, Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, and others namely Daniel Yao Domelevo, Major Flora Bazuwaaruah Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dziasah from participating in the inquiry.

Additionally, Justice Torkonoo requested that the proceedings of the committee be held in public.