COP Yohunu’s actions causing unnecessary division, drama in Police Service - Ababio writes 

It is becoming increasingly clear that COP Tetteh Yohunu needs to take a step back and reconsider his approach. The IGP position is not a mere title or award; it is one that should be earned through merit, experience, and leadership. Unfortunately, the tactics seemingly being employed by COP Yohunu, including allegedly resorting to bloggers and journalists to spread unsubstantiated allegations, are doing more harm than good to himself.

Since the appointment of IGP Dr. Dampare, it has been evident that COP Yohunu has not been supportive.

If anyone is truly bringing the Police Service into disrepute, creating divisions, and causing unnecessary tension, it is COP Tetteh Yohunu. His actions have been divisive, and this conduct is not only unattractive but detrimental to the cohesion of the force.

It is important to remember that COP Tetteh Yohunu was once appointed as the Deputy IGP in charge of operations during an election year, a crucial role requiring leadership and trust. Yet, now, it seems that all we hear is talk of replacing IGP Dr. Dampare with COP Yohunu, today, tomorrow, and even in the past. This constant speculation and negativity are not helpful for the Police Service or the country at large.

Ghanaians are watching, and the growing frustration is palpable. The time has come for COP Yohunu to stop these divisive actions or cause them to stop if he is not the one behind them. His alleged attempts to undermine Dr. Dampare’s leadership are not only unhealthy but counterproductive. For the good of the Police Service and the nation, it is time for him to put an end to this and allow for a more unified and forward-looking approach to policing in Ghana.

Richie Ababio

P. O. Box 1285