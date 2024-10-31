Documentary on Akufo-Addo’s achievements dubbed ‘Nana Addo: to premiere on Dec. 1

On December 1, 2024, a thrilling documentary titled “Nana Addo: The Legacy of Leadership” will premiere.

This will be a tribute to the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo.

As the leader prepares to leave office, the film captures his policies and initiatives that have shaped Ghana’s future and will be shown on selected television channels.

The documentary highlights the numerous strides made under his tenure, including the Agenda 111 hospitals project, which aims to revolutionise healthcare accessibility across

Other achievements showcased include the revitalisation of agriculture through the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, which has empowered countless farmers, and the YouStart initiative, which has provided funding for thousands of young entrepreneurs.

The film takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the administration's most celebrated accomplishments. These include the Year of Return, which positioned Ghana as a premier cultural destination, and economic reforms that stabilised the nation during challenging periods.

The documentary’s narrative, steeped in progress and innovation, captures the essence of Nana Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

Through compelling storytelling, viewers will explore the transformational changes spanning education, health, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and digitalisation.

The film will provide a stirring recount of Ghana’s journey under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, portraying him as a “beacon of hope” who led the nation during turbulent times. Achievements such as the Free Senior High School initiative, which has benefited nearly six million students, and the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) highlight his focus on youth development.

The documentary will also underscore contributions to infrastructure, including new roads and the completion of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project.

Through policies like One District, One Factory and the establishment of the AfCFTA headquarters in Accra, the film shows how President Akufo-Addo has enhanced Ghana’s industrialisation

As the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo draws to a close, the documentary emphasises his enduring impact on Ghana’s socioeconomic development.