Dr Nii Moi Thompson named Chairman of National Development Planning Commission

President John Mahama has appointed Dr Nii Moi Thompson as the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC). He replaces Professor George Gyan-Baffour, who served in the role under the previous administration. However, the appointment is subject to consultations with the Council of State.

In a statement dated 3rd February 2025, acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that Dr Thompson previously served as the Director-General of the Commission, overseeing the preparation of the country's 40-Year Development Plan.

From 2014 to 2015, Dr Thompson led Ghana's technical delegations to the United Nations (UN) to develop the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and subsequently guided their integration into Ghana's national development agenda.

As Chairman of the Commission, he will work closely with the Minister for Finance, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Government Statistician, and other presidential appointees and representatives from the sixteen regions to provide strategic advice to the President and Parliament for Ghana’s development.

Similarly, the President has also appointed Mr Albert Kwadwo Twum Boafo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) while awaiting the reconstitution of the Board.

Mr Twum Boafo is a Civil Engineer, Finance expert, and former Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority between 2009 and 2017. He holds a BEng in Materials Engineering from the University of Wales, an MSc in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, and an MBA in Finance and Investment Analysis from Stetson University, Deland, Florida, USA.

Mandate of NDPC

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) was established under Articles 86 and 87 of the 1992 Constitution as part of the Executive. The National Development Planning Commission Act, 1994 (Act 479) and the National Development Planning (System) Act, 1994 (Act 480) provide the legal framework for the establishment of the Commission and the performance of its functions.