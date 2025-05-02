Female SHS student shot in the eye seeks Ken Agyapong and Ibrahim Mahama's support

Suzzy Pinamang, a student at Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, Ashanti Region, has made an emotional appeal to prominent philanthropists Kennedy Agyapong and Ibrahim Mahama for support following a tragic shooting incident that left her visually impaired.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 4th, during school break time.

According to reports, Bernard Amoabeng, a Form Two student, brought a firearm to school. Witnesses recount that an argument ensued among students about whether the weapon was functional.

In what appears to have been a reckless demonstration, Amoabeng allegedly discharged the firearm, injuring two students.

Pinamang sustained a critical gunshot wound to the forehead and was immediately rushed to Kwadaso Hospital.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Medical professionals confirm that while emergency treatment stabilised her condition, the trauma resulted in permanent vision loss.

Doctors indicate that specialised surgical intervention would be required to potentially restore her sight.

In a heartfelt plea, Pinamang appealed:

Honourable Keneddy Agyaponga and Ibrahim Mahama, I beg you, there are still bullets in my eyes, and I am unable to sleep. Please come to make aid for surgery because I want to return to school.

In related developments:

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has donated GH¢100,000 towards Pinamang's medical expenses.

CHASS has advised the family to open a dedicated bank account to facilitate further donations.