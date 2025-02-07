FIFA bans Congo, 1 other country from international football

FIFA’s Bureau of the Council has taken decisive action today by suspending both the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) following serious governance concerns within each organisation.

Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) Suspension

FECOFOOT has been suspended indefinitely due to significant interference from third parties, which FIFA has identified as a direct violation of its statutory obligations. The suspension follows extensive consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), after two FIFA/CAF missions were sent to Brazzaville to assess the situation.

FIFA say the suspension will remain in place until certain conditions are met.

These include:

The full return of control of FECOFOOT’s headquarters, the Ignié Technical Centre, and all associated facilities to the football association.

The cessation of any attempts to alter the signatories of FECOFOOT’s bank accounts, with full control returned to the individuals recognised by FIFA and CAF.

The invalidation or nullification of any legal or procedural decisions that authorised an ad hoc committee to exert control over FECOFOOT.

Full cooperation with FIFA and CAF to ensure that FECOFOOT can manage its affairs without external interference.

FIFA’s Bureau of the Council emphasized that lifting the suspension would be contingent upon the Congolese association adhering to these requirements and ensuring that governance is returned to its rightful authority.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Suspension

In a parallel move, the PFF has also been suspended, this time for its failure to adopt the necessary revisions to its constitution. FIFA insists that these changes are crucial to ensuring fair and democratic elections, which would align with the federation’s obligations as part of the ongoing normalisation process.

FIFA has made it clear that the suspension will only be lifted once the PFF Congress approves the revised constitution, which has been presented by both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The football governing body stated that these constitutional reforms are essential for the PFF to resume its full membership with FIFA and meet the standards expected from member federations.