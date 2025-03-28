GES adjusts reopening date for single-track Senior High Schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a change in the reopening date for single-track senior high schools (SHSs), moving it from March 29, 2025, to April 23, 2025.

This update was communicated in a circular dated March 27, 2025, and sent to all regional directors of education.

The letter, signed by Prince C. Agyeman-Duah, Director of the Schools and Instructions Division, on behalf of the Acting Director-General of the GES, instructed regional directors to disseminate the information to all relevant parties.

By this letter, regional directors of education are requested to communicate this information to all heads of single-track senior high and senior high technical schools to inform parents, guardians, and students to take note of the new date and prepare accordingly.

Reason for the adjustment

Initially, students were expected to return on March 29, 2025, after their vacation on March 4.

However, due to the Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays on March 30 and 31, the reopening was first postponed to April 1, 2025, before being extended further to April 23.

The Ministry of the Interior explained that since Eid-Ul-Fitr falls on Sunday, March 30, 2025, the President, through an Executive Instrument (E.I.), declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, as additional public holidays.

However, in view of the fact that 30th March 2025 falls on a Sunday and in the interest of the public, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), declared Monday, March 31, 2025, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as additional public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.

GES explains decision

Cassandra Twum-Ampofo of the GES Public Relations Unit clarified that reopening schools just before a series of holidays would disrupt academic activities and pose travel risks for students.

Monday and Tuesday had been declared statutory holidays, and just after they returned, there would be a break for Easter celebrations. It would not be prudent to allow students to be travelling back and forth, considering the risks involved.

To ensure an uninterrupted learning period, the GES opted to adjust the academic calendar.

When questioned about the effect on final-year students preparing for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Ms. Twum-Ampofo reassured that compensatory measures were in place.

There is always an instructional hour added to make up for breaks of this nature

So, it is also not something new. The only thing is that we didn't want the situation whereby when they come, just Monday, Tuesday, there's a holiday, and then there is also an Easter break.