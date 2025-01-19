Ghana Tourism Authority's CEO resigns and hands over leadership

Ghana Tourism Authority's CEO, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, has resigned from his position, marking the end of an era that saw significant growth and development in Ghana's tourism sector. During his tenure, which began in January 2017, Mr. Agyeman led the GTA through a remarkable recovery period, navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging stronger than ever.

Under his leadership, international arrivals rebounded impressively, jumping from 355,108 in 2020 to 1,148,002 in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Domestic tourism also flourished, with visitor numbers increasing from 456,000 in 2017 to 1.4 million in 2023. Mr. Agyeman's vision and strategic direction were instrumental in driving these successes.

Some notable achievements during his tenure include the rehabilitation of several tourist sites, such as Kintampo Waterfalls, the Kwahu Paragliding Site, Bunso Eco Park, Denkyira Kyekyewere Eco Park, Tano Boase Sacred Grove, The Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm, and Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary. The redevelopment of the Accra Tourist Information Center and historic sites such as the Nationalism Park, the Geese Park, Salaga Slave Market, Bonwire Kente Museum, and Pikworo Slavery Camp are also notable accomplishments.

Innovative campaigns like "The Year of Return" and "December in Ghana" also boosted tourism, making Ghana a major Christmas holiday destination.

Mr. Agyeman's commitment to digital transformation and capacity building was evident in the launch of the National Tourism Destination Single Window Project and the "Visit Ghana" App. He also oversaw the training of over 3,069 individuals in customer service, digital marketing, and tourism product knowledge through the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa Initiative.