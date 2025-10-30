Heath Goldfields denies allegations of non-payment of arrears, mismanagement

Heath Goldfields Limited has refuted media reports alleging non-payment of arrears, mismanagement, and irregular operations at the Bogoso–Prestea Mine.

This follows a demand by some former workers of the Bogoso–Prestea Mine over the payment of outstanding entitlements from Heath Goldfields Limited following the company’s takeover of the mine from Blue Gold FGR in 2024.

According to them, over 400 employees were laid off under the guise of “operational restructuring” and the mine’s placement under “care and maintenance,” yet no assurance has been given regarding their unpaid benefits.

In a statement issued by management on Monday, November 3, the company described the publications as “misleading, baseless, and malicious,” claiming they were “carefully coordinated to misinform the public and stakeholders.”

But Heath Goldfields maintains a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Mine Workers Union, signed on August 8, 2025, which outlines a schedule for the payment of legacy employee benefits and obligations.

“The company has been strictly adhering to this MoU, and payments are being made progressively in accordance with the agreed timelines and under the Union’s supervision,” the statement said.

It added that Heath Goldfields “remains fully committed to honouring all legitimate obligations to both current and former employees,” and continues to operate as “a credible, compliant, and law-abiding mining company committed to responsible resource development, transparency, and sustainable operations.”

The company further noted its ongoing collaboration with the Government of Ghana, regulatory agencies, labour unions, and host communities to ensure safe and compliant operations.

While affirming respect for press freedom, Heath Goldfields cautioned that the publication or circulation of false or defamatory claims about its management or finances is unlawful.

“The company will not hesitate to initiate legal action — including defamation proceedings and injunctions — against any media organisation, platform, or individual that publishes or circulates such falsehoods and unverified information,” it warned.

