I'll never concede an early defeat as a presidential candidate – Ken Agyapong vows

Presidential hopeful of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has declared that he would never concede an early defeat if elected to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

Speaking during his campaign tour of the Savannah Region, Mr Agyapong stated that he would only accept defeat in a presidential election after an official declaration by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

His remarks were widely interpreted as a jab at former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded early in the 2024 presidential election before the official results were announced.

Mr Agyapong said firmly:

Until the last constituency is counted, if I am a presidential candidate, I will never accept defeat. I will never accept defeat until the Electoral Commission comes out to declare. I will never accept defeat.

He urged party delegates to choose what he described as “bold men” to lead the party in the next general elections, emphasising the need for strong leadership to match the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He added.

We need bold men. The party needs people who can match the NDC in every respect and defend the interests of our supporters.

The NPP recently held a balloting exercise for its presidential aspirants ahead of the January 31, 2026, primaries. The exercise, conducted at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, on Friday, October 10, 2025, determined the order of candidates on the ballot.

