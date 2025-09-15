JAYEE University College marks 13th graduation ceremony, sends off new cohort of graduates

JAYEE University College (JUC) held its 13th graduation ceremony on August 13, 2025, marking a significant milestone for students who have successfully completed various programs in fields such as Human Resources Management, Public Relations, Marketing, Accounting, Secretaryship and Management, and Journalism.
In an inspirational address, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr, speaker for the occasion urged the graduating class to leverage their education for the greater good. "Be water to help crops grow, and not be a drought that destroys them," he advised, emphasizing the importance of using their knowledge and skills to positively impact society.
Mr. Egbert also encouraged the graduates to harness the opportunities provided by Artificial Intelligence, integrating them with the knowledge acquired at JUC to make their lives ahead both worthwhile and successful. "Be a light that illuminates others and a bridge to connect people and not a wall that separates them," he added.
Mr. John Emmanuel Donkoh, founder of Jayee University however, noted that non-payment of fees has become a significant challenge for the institution, despite having some of the lowest fees in the country. "Measures are being taken to address this, but I entreat all students to ensure payment is done accordingly so the school can run, function and serve well in the interest of all," he stated.
The graduating class expressed their gratitude to JUC for the knowledge and values instilled in them during their years of study. Several graduates urged prospective students seeking quality education to enroll at JUC for the best experience.
The outgoing Student Representative Council (SRC) executives also shared their perspectives, highlighting the flexibility and unique benefits of studying at JUC. "JUC is one of the best schools," they stated. "Our time here, and now our graduation, truly showcases the academic excellence and the holistic life skills instilled in learners, which makes the school a unique one."
The ceremony served as a testament to JUC's growing reputation and its commitment to producing well-rounded, problem-solving graduates equipped for the modern workforce.