JAYEE University College marks 13th graduation ceremony, sends off new cohort of graduates

JAYEE University College (JUC) held its 13th graduation ceremony on August 13, 2025, marking a significant milestone for students who have successfully completed various programs in fields such as Human Resources Management, Public Relations, Marketing, Accounting, Secretaryship and Management, and Journalism.

In an inspirational address, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr, speaker for the occasion urged the graduating class to leverage their education for the greater good. "Be water to help crops grow, and not be a drought that destroys them," he advised, emphasizing the importance of using their knowledge and skills to positively impact society.