61% of Ghanaians want to leave the country; find out why

A recent survey by Afrobarometer has disclosed that six out of ten Ghanaians have considered leaving the country due to current economic challenges. The figure marks a 20% increase from the 41% recorded in 2017, when President Nana Akufo-Addo assumed office.

Similarly, the survey, dated 17 December 2024, indicates that 44% of Ghanaians have actively pondered the idea of leaving the country—more than a 100% increase from 2017, which recorded 20%.

The Afrobarometer survey, conducted by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development and involving 2,400 Ghanaian adults in August 2024, revealed that work opportunities were cited as the most significant reason for seeking greener pastures abroad. This was closely followed by economic hardship or poverty. 3% of respondents selected tourism and better business prospects, respectively, while 2% chose education as their main reason for wanting to leave the country.

Another finding, which highlights the worrying trend of brain drain, is that the most educated segment of the population has had significant thoughts of leaving the country.

The report states:

Thoughts of emigrating are most common among the most educated citizens (78% of those with post-secondary education) and the youth (72% of 18- to 35-year-olds).

The survey further reveals:

More than two-thirds (68%) of people who are currently unemployed have thought about leaving Ghana, while nearly as many part-time workers (65%) and full-time workers (63%) have considered emigration.