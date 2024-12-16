‘Osagyefo’ Akufo-Addo’s statue vandalised by unknown persons

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s statue at Effia-Nkwanta in Sekondi, Western Region, has been vandalised by unidentified individuals.

A video shared by Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM on Monday, 16 December 2024, shows the calf of the statue broken, leaving a gaping hole in the structure. The statue, situated at the uncompleted Effia-Nkwanta roundabout, was unveiled during President Akufo-Addo’s “Thank You Tour” in the region on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

At the unveiling ceremony, President Akufo-Addo highlighted his administration’s achievements, claiming that about 80% of his campaign promises had been fulfilled. He also urged Ghanaians to support the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 elections, citing the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme as his legacy.

However, the statue sparked controversy nationwide, drawing criticism from various quarters. Many Ghanaians, including the opposition NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, criticised it as a self-glorifying move. Mahama described the decision to erect the monument as “shocking” noting that the President was out of touch with the realities facing Ghanaians.

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah defended the statue, stating that it commemorated President Akufo-Addo’s contributions to the region. He cited key projects, such as the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the construction of a three-tier Sinohydro interchange, and the redevelopment of Takoradi Market Circle.

As of now, the individuals responsible for the act of vandalism remain unidentified, and the police are yet to issue an official statement confirming any investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia proceeded to lose the December 7 presidential election by over 1.6 million votes.