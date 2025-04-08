National Security operatives discover ECG meters in abandoned building, cables in bush

National security operatives in the Western Region have uncovered stacks of ECG equipment at two separate locations in Kansaworado, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi.

The discovery follows an ongoing search for more than 1,300 missing ECG containers reportedly lost at the Tema Port.

At an uncompleted building, officials found seven drums of fibre and aluminium cables hidden on the premises.

They also recovered around 100 boxes of single-phase meter enclosures, along with packs of electrical switches and other tools.

According to 3News, investigations revealed that the equipment had been released by MBH Power to Hegmic Co. Ltd for electrification works under ECG’s Loss Reduction Programme (LRP).

Evans Lartey, a supervisor with MBH Power, confirmed during questioning that the company had proper documentation for the items.

I have documentation for this. We started this project around August 2023

When asked about oversight, Mr Lartey stated,

We have the District Technical Officers, the District Managers, and the Regional Manager of the ECG being aware of this.

At a second site, an undeveloped plot near a private residence, authorities discovered 41 full drums of aluminium cables, five used cables, and bundles of angle iron bars abandoned in the bush.

The owner of the land and the individual responsible for storing the materials remain unknown.

Hashem Tanko Nuhu of National Security confirmed that the items had been seized for further investigation.

Our Regional National Security Coordinator will call our head office in Accra for further instructions. We will call ECG to the table. As of now, nobody has owned up to this.

We’ve spoken to some residents here, but they seem not to know the actual owners of the items. We are yet to even establish who owns this parcel of land

Regarding MBH Power, Mr Nuhu expressed dissatisfaction with the supervisor’s explanations, noting

The problem we have is how those items got to a private residence.

Meanwhile, a reliable ECG source confirmed the company’s contractual relationship with MBH Power under the LRP.