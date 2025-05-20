NPP activist in trouble as Sam George threatens to sue over Lexus car gift claim

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has threatened to take legal action against a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), identified on social media as P.K. Sarpong, over allegations deemed defamatory.

This follows a Facebook post published by the NPP activist on Monday, 19 May, in which Mr Sarpong accused Mr George of accepting a Lexus vehicle as a gift from an unidentified individual, barely four months into office.

The activist claimed the alleged act violated the President’s recently launched Code of Conduct for appointees. In the post, Sarpong wrote:

Dear President John Dramani Mahama, This top-of-the-range Lexus your Minister for Communications, Sam Dzata George, is driving is a gift from someone to him. You recently launched a code of ethics for your appointees to stay away from such things.

I am keeping the name of the one who gifted him this Lexus to my chest for now. Let me repeat, this unregistered Lexus your appointee is using is a gift to him!

In response, Mr George, through his lawyers at Korsah & Ackah @ Law, described the allegation as "categorically false" and demanded an immediate retraction and apology.

The letter reads in:

You are fully aware that your publication is devoid of truth. Nonetheless, you have proceeded to make this misinformation public, with the apparent intention of tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of our client. Such conduct is defamatory and injurious.