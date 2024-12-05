2024 Election: Ghana under NPP is ‘lawless’ – Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly mismanaging all sectors of the economy and undermining the country’s democracy.

According to Sosu, the administration of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has compromised the rule of law and created an atmosphere of lawlessness. Speaking to a massive crowd at the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) final campaign rally at Zurak Park in Madina, he cited illegal mining activities as an example of this failure, pointing to their devastating impact on Ghana's water bodies and forest reserves.

He declared:

Under the current administration, the rule of law is at an all-time low. Every institution of state has been compromised. On 7th December, every Ghanaian has an opportunity to defend our democracy once again.

Sosu also rallied his constituents to deliver 120,000 votes for NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, while urging them to re-elect him as their representative in Parliament.

Describing the upcoming election as a critical moment for the nation, he said:

If you are a young person in this country, if you believe in democracy, if you believe in independent institutions of state, then the only man with a track record to reset our institutions and democracy is John Dramani Mahama. The NDC remains the most diverse political party. This is life and death—we are fighting for the battle of Ghana.

In the 2020 general elections, John Dramani Mahama garnered 59,211 votes (55.36%) in Madina, compared to President Akufo-Addo’s 46,943 votes (43.89%). Similarly, Francis Xavier Sosu secured 62,127 votes (56.58%) in the parliamentary race, defeating his main opponent, Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, who managed 46,985 votes (42.79%).

In 2024 elections, the MP faces off with the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC), Robert Lamptey.