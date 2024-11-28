I have been cautioned not to speak as a statesman, but I am endorsing Dr Bawumia. I met him when he was a young man at the Bank of Ghana. I recognised his potential because he was very instrumental in rescuing the country from bankruptcy when Ghana was classified as a Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC). He was part of the central bank’s team, led by the then governor Dr Paul Acquah, that helped the economy recover.