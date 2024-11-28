Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has reaffirmed his support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite public backlash. He maintains that the Vice President's policies are best suited to drive Ghana’s economic transformation.
This endorsement comes in defiance of a caution by independent presidential candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kyerematen. In a recent interview, Mr Kyerematen warned that Kufuor’s support for the NPP flagbearer would tarnish his "distinguished political legacy." Alan further questioned the decision, arguing that Dr Bawumia does not deserve the endorsement.
However, addressing chiefs during the NPP’s campaign tour in the Abuakwa South Constituency of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, 27th November, Kufuor praised Bawumia's policies as superior to those of other candidates.
The former president reiterated:
I have been cautioned not to speak as a statesman, but I am endorsing Dr Bawumia. I met him when he was a young man at the Bank of Ghana. I recognised his potential because he was very instrumental in rescuing the country from bankruptcy when Ghana was classified as a Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC). He was part of the central bank’s team, led by the then governor Dr Paul Acquah, that helped the economy recover.
Speaking at a mini rally, Kufuor added:
Dr Bawumia is not coming for party persons; he is here for every Ghanaian citizen. He will run an inclusive government alongside his Vice President, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to transform the country. I have listened to all the candidates, but none of them have expressed themselves better than Bawumia.
Former President Kufuor therefore once again urged voters to elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana’s next president.
Watch the video below: