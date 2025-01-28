‘This is how a democracy improves’ – Barker-Vormawor on summon by Appointments Committee

Social activist and private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has reacted to the Appointments Committee’s decision to summon him over bribery allegations against members of the committee.
Barker-Vormawor has been invited to appear before the committee at 10:00 am on Wednesday, 29th January, to present evidence supporting his claim that ministerial appointees are being asked to pay an undisclosed amount of money to the Appointments Committee in exchange for approval.
During a committee sitting on Tuesday, 28th January, First Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, condemned Barker-Vormawor's comments, describing them as reckless. He refuted the allegations and expressed his willingness to be investigated by the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee.
He further directed Barker-Vormawor to appear before the committee, stating:
I direct the Clerk of the Committee to invite Oliver Barker-Vormawor to appear tomorrow at 10:00 am to present evidence supporting his claim that members of this committee demand money from nominees before vetting and approval.
This is how a Democracy improves. I look forward to appearing before the Appointments Committee tomorrow. Thank You.
Meanwhile, the controversy has led to a temporary suspension of the vetting process. Minority MPs requested the chairman to suspend sittings, arguing that the integrity of MPs had been called into question.
The committee had been scheduled to vet Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister-designate for Defence; Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, MP, Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives; Adjei Kenneth Gilbert, Minister-designate for Works, Housing, and Water Resources; and Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, MP, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region.