‘This is how a democracy improves’ – Barker-Vormawor on summon by Appointments Committee

Social activist and private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has reacted to the Appointments Committee’s decision to summon him over bribery allegations against members of the committee.

Barker-Vormawor has been invited to appear before the committee at 10:00 am on Wednesday, 29th January, to present evidence supporting his claim that ministerial appointees are being asked to pay an undisclosed amount of money to the Appointments Committee in exchange for approval.

During a committee sitting on Tuesday, 28th January, First Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, condemned Barker-Vormawor's comments, describing them as reckless. He refuted the allegations and expressed his willingness to be investigated by the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee.

He further directed Barker-Vormawor to appear before the committee, stating:

I direct the Clerk of the Committee to invite Oliver Barker-Vormawor to appear tomorrow at 10:00 am to present evidence supporting his claim that members of this committee demand money from nominees before vetting and approval.

This is how a Democracy improves. I look forward to appearing before the Appointments Committee tomorrow. Thank You.

Meanwhile, the controversy has led to a temporary suspension of the vetting process. Minority MPs requested the chairman to suspend sittings, arguing that the integrity of MPs had been called into question.