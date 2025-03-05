Trump urges Congress to pass a Bill permanently banning sex changes for children

In the United States, gender identity has traditionally been recognised as a binary concept—male and female. However, in recent decades, there has been growing acknowledgment of non-binary, genderqueer, and transgender identities, reflecting a broader understanding of gender as a spectrum. This shift has led to changes in legal documents, healthcare policies, and social services to accommodate and affirm diverse gender identities.

Since his initial presidential campaign, Donald Trump has consistently advocated for policies that reinforce a traditional, binary understanding of gender. In a recent address, President Trump called for legislation to ban gender-affirming procedures for minors, stating, "I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalising sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. That is a big lie."

This stance aligns with actions taken during his previous administration. On 20 January 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14168, titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government." This order mandates federal recognition of gender strictly based on biological sex assigned at birth, effectively withdrawing recognition for transgender and non-binary individuals. It also directs federal agencies to eliminate funding for gender-affirming care and related educational programmes.

These policy initiatives have sparked significant debate. Supporters argue that they protect children from making irreversible decisions and uphold traditional societal norms. Critics, however, contend that such measures infringe upon the rights of transgender and non-binary individuals, potentially leading to increased discrimination and adverse mental health outcomes. Legal challenges are anticipated, particularly concerning the enforcement of Executive Order 14168 and its implications for civil rights protections.