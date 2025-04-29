Valerie Adzo Adzatia named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change 2025 for empowering amputees through economic rehabilitation in Ghana

Valerie Adzo Adzatia, founder of the Smiles of Hope Organization, has been named one of the top 10 finalists in the Economic Empowerment Category of MTN Heroes of Change Season 7.

Through Smiles of Hope, Valerie is transforming the lives of amputees by providing emotional rehabilitation, peer support, and skills training to help them rebuild their lives after limb loss. Drawing from her own experience as an amputee since the age of seven, she established a platform where amputees can find guidance, encouragement, and practical tools to achieve economic independence.

Her initiatives include peer counseling programs, support group meetings, quarterly symposiums, and vocational training in detergent making, bead craft, and agribusiness. To date, she has supported over 1,000 amputees and their caregivers, empowering many to regain their confidence, reintegrate into society, and build sustainable livelihoods.

Valerie’s work not only addresses the emotional toll of amputation but also focuses on equipping individuals with the skills needed to thrive economically. Her passion and dedication continue to inspire hope, restore dignity, and break societal barriers for amputees across Ghana.