2024 Election: one shot dead in Nyankpala; 4 arrested by Police

One person has been shot dead in Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region. Reports indicate that the incident was triggered by a heated argument between the Northern Regional Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Rashid Salifu, and the parliamentary candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Osman Damba.

Dr Damba is alleged to have confronted the NPP organiser over accusations of vote buying in the area. This led to violent exchanges, culminating in gunfire that left one person dead and another critically injured.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the incident and announced the arrest of four suspects.

The statement reads:

The Ghana Police Service has this afternoon arrested four persons, namely, Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed, in connection with the shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region, which led to the death of one person and the injury of another.

The statement further noted:

The injured victim is currently receiving medical care, while the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police indicated that the suspects are in custody to assist with investigations.

This incident adds to a growing list of reports about irregularities, ballot stuffing, and heightened tensions in different parts of the country.

Earlier today, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of Michael Allotey at the St. Theresa School polling station in the Okaikwei South Constituency, Accra, for possession of a weapon during Ghana's ongoing general elections. A statement from the police confirmed that Allotey is in custody and assisting with investigations.