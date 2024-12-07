Police arrest young man for possessing 76 ballot papers at Atwima Foase

A young Ghanaian man has been apprehended at a polling station in Atwima Foase during the 2024 general elections for allegedly being in possession of 76 ballot papers.

The arrest was captured in footage obtained exclusively by Onua FM, showing the suspect being restrained by law enforcement officers. In the video, the man is seen in handcuffs as a crowd looks on. The incident, shared on Onua FM’s official Instagram page, has drawn widespread attention and criticism from the public.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their disapproval of the act, with some raising concerns about illegal electoral practices and their implications for the credibility of the elections.

After months of intense political campaigns and rallies, millions of Ghanaians are heading to the polls today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect a new President and Members of Parliament across 276 constituencies in the 16 regions of the country.

This marks the 9th election in Ghana's Fourth Republic.In the early hours of the morning, hundreds of voter queued across the various polling stations waiting patiently to cast their ballots.

Voting began at 7am and is expected to end at 5pm.

Minor tension in Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region:

Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia casts his vote in Walewale:

NPP's running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as Napo casts his vote in Manhyia South constituency of the Ashanti Region

Ablekuma Central voters reject food reportedly supplied by incumbent MP, Ursula Owusu