We are not going back to ‘no jobs’ and ‘dumsor’ – Napo jabs NDC

Running mate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has lauded the achievements of the party's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, particularly in the area of digitalisation.

According to Napo, Vice President Bawumia’s initiatives have significantly improved the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, making everyday tasks such as buying kenkey and fish, as well as paying electricity and water bills, simpler with just a few taps on a mobile phone.

Speaking at the NPP’s final campaign evemt, dubbed the "possibilities victory rally" in Accra on Thursday, 5 December 2024, Dr Opoku Prempeh emphasised the importance of continuity in governance, urging Ghanaians to extend the NPP's tenure in office.

Napo declared:

We are going forward, we are not going backwards. We are not going back to dumsor, to the cancellation of teacher training allowances, or to an era of no jobs. Everyone must understand that 7 December is about the future of Ghana.

Addressing the same event, the First Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, appealed to youth and women to vote for Dr Bawumia, asserting that he represents a promising future.

She stated:

This election is about choosing a leader who truly cares about this country, a president who will build on the progress made over the past eight years under President Akufo-Addo. Dr Bawumia will serve you as a strong and decisive leader.

The First Lady also criticised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for proposing what she described as inferior policies compared to the NPP's forward-thinking initiatives.

While Dr Bawumia is promising jobs, skills training, millions of dollars for start-ups, and youth empowerment, someone else is offering aboboyaa and polytanks to water crops. While we think about industrial agriculture and irrigation, others propose to distribute nkɔkɔr nkiti nkiti.