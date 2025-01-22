5 Women who walked away with Millions after divorcing famous athletes

Divorce can be a costly affair, especially when high-profile sports stars are involved.

In some of the most expensive divorces in sports history, women walked away with millions, securing their financial futures.

Here are five women who benefited significantly from their divorces with famous athletes:

1. Elin Nordegren (Ex-wife of Tiger Woods)

Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of golf superstar Tiger Woods, became one of the wealthiest women in sports after their high-profile divorce. Nordegren, a former swimsuit model, was blindsided in 2009 when she discovered Woods’ numerous affairs.

Their split in 2010 resulted in Nordegren walking away with $100 million from Woods’ $600 million fortune, along with $20,000 per month in child support—amounting to 20% of his net worth at the time.

However, Nordegren didn’t stop there. Since the divorce, she has more than doubled her alimony, building a net worth of $200 million through smart investments.

Her lucrative real estate deals, including the sale of a two-bedroom condo and a massive 18,000-square-foot home, have contributed to her growing fortune. Nordegren has turned her divorce settlement into a thriving financial empire, proving that she’s more than just a wealthy ex-wife.

The couple's separation is considered the most expensive divorce in sports history.

2. Juanita Vanoy (Ex-wife of Michael Jordan)

Michael Jordan, one of the richest sports figures globally, experienced a costly divorce in 2006. After 17 years of marriage, his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy walked away with a staggering $168 million in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in history.

At the time, Jordan’s wealth, bolstered by endorsements and NBA earnings, was estimated at over $500 million. Vanoy’s settlement was a record at the time, reflecting the vast fortune accumulated by the basketball legend during their marriage.

3. Robin Givens (Ex-wife of Mike Tyson)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s marriage to actress Robin Givens was famously short but financially costly. Tyson’s divorce in 1989 came just seven months after their marriage, with Tyson worth an estimated $50 million at the time.

Givens received a settlement that included cash, jewelry, vehicles, and a $4 million mansion. The total value of her settlement was speculated to be around $10 million. Tyson’s lack of a prenuptial agreement led to a swift and expensive divorce, despite allegations of abuse and fraud.

4. Linda Hogan (Ex-wife of Hulk Hogan)

Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, faced a significant financial blow after his 2009 divorce from Linda Hogan.

At the time, Hogan’s net worth was about $30 million. Linda walked away with over 70% of the couple’s assets, including their $3 million property, nearly half of Hogan’s company ownership, and $7.44 million in joint investments.

The divorce forced Hogan to sell assets, leaving him with a fraction of his wealth. The public nature of the divorce, with the added scandal of infidelity, made the financial fallout even more devastating.

5. Shaunie O'Neal (Ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal)

Basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal’s divorce from Shaunie O'Neal in 2011 cost him a significant portion of his wealth. Despite having a prenuptial agreement, Shaunie was awarded $33 million in property, along with $50,000 in monthly alimony and $10,000 per month in child support.