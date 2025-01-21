6 football stars who became pastors

The magical feats of many football players have created unforgettable memories for fans of the beautiful game—moments that will resonate “until the bones are rotten.”

But in life's mysterious twists, some players have exchanged the applause of stadiums for the pulpit, embracing a higher calling. Here are six football stars who transitioned into pastoral ministry

Osei Kofi

Renowned as the “Wizard Dribbler,” Osei Kofi dazzled fans with his remarkable skills, becoming a joint top scorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and the third-highest scorer in the 1968 edition. After an illustrious career that saw him win two Africa Cup of Nations titles, Osei Kofi turned his focus to serving God.

He attributes his long life and strength at 84 to his Christian faith

The Bible says the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. There were many things I was doing while playing football, but I stopped. It’s the reason I am still strong at my age.

Gavin Peacock

A versatile footballer, Gavin Peacock enjoyed an 18-year career at the top level, helping Newcastle secure promotion to the Premier League in 1993 and later playing for Chelsea. Peacock’s journey of faith began as a teenager, leading him to start preaching at his local church during the twilight of his playing career.

In 2006, Peacock highlighted the intersection of faith and football in a feature on Football Focus. He remains active in ministry, balancing his football legacy with his spiritual mission.

Thomas Boakye

Nicknamed the “Zion Train” for his incredible speed and goal-scoring ability, Thomas Boakye won the 1990-1991 Ghana Premier League Golden Boot. After retiring, Boakye was ordained as a pastor and founded the Christian Church Outreach Ministry in Minz, Germany. Now known as Reverend Thomas Boakye, he continues to inspire both on and off the field.

Roberto Firmino

The former Liverpool star, Roberto Firmino, took his faith to another level when he was ordained as an evangelical pastor. In 2020, he co-founded the Manah Church in his hometown, Maceio, alongside his wife, Larissa Pereira, and other pastors.

Firmino’s spiritual journey began with his baptism in the swimming pool of ex-teammate Alisson Becker's home. Reflecting on his ordination, Firmino described it as:

Memorable and unforgettable

John Mensah

Former Black Stars captain John Mensah was a pivotal figure in Ghana’s football history, notably during their historic quarterfinal run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. After retiring, Mensah embraced a life of ministry, dedicating himself to spreading the gospel. He joins fellow Ghanaian footballers like Rev. Osei Kofi and Thomas Boakye in making this spiritual transition.

Bruce Dyer

Bruce Dyer’s football journey spanned multiple clubs, including Watford, Crystal Palace, and Barnsley. After struggling with alcohol and drug issues, Dyer became a born-again Christian in the late 1990s.