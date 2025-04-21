Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka’s injury scare

Mikel Arteta has given a positive update on Bukayo Saka’s injury after the winger was forced off during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Ipswich on Sunday.

Saka picked up a knock in the first half after a high challenge on his ankle by Leif Davis, who was sent off for the foul. The England star was taken off early in the second half and was seen with strapping around his ankle.

Speaking after the game, Arteta explained that Saka was feeling "a bit sore" but reassured fans that the injury was "nothing serious."

He said the decision to substitute Saka was only a precaution, especially with a big Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain coming up on 29 April, 2025. Arteta said:

He was a bit sore, but it’s nothing serious, so it’s good.

Arteta also spoke about the tackle itself, adding:

I haven’t seen the slow motion, just the normal pace, and yes, he cuts him from the back. I don’t think it’s intentional at all, but it’s dangerous because Saka couldn’t really react, as he didn’t see him coming.

Arsenal's injury troubles this season

Arsenal have had a difficult season with injuries, with key players like Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus all missing games at different times.

Arteta admitted that seeing one of his players struggling always worries him, especially given the squad’s current situation.

I do, especially with the numbers we have right now and when they are back to goal. That’s usually the time when the foot is planted, and you can’t react properly, but he’s fine.