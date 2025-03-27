Ayew snubs Gyan, Muntari and Essien; names Christian Atsu as best teammate

Jordan Ayew has revealed that his late teammate, Christian Atsu, was the best player he has ever played with, ranking him above notable Ghanaian football icons.

Ayew and Atsu represented the Black Stars together for nearly a decade, with Atsu making his debut in 2012.

His standout performance in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was named Player of the Tournament and scored twice, left a lasting impression on Ayew.

MUST READ: Enchi: Dead body found in sack by roadside

Tragically, Atsu lost his life in 2023 after being found under rubble following an earthquake in Turkey, where he was playing professional football.

In an interview with JoySports, Jordan Ayew expressed his deep admiration for Atsu, emphasising that despite playing alongside several notable names in the national team, the late winger stood out as his best teammate.

The best player I've ever played with, unfortunately, is no longer with us, and that's Christian [Atsu]. I played with Muntari and Essien.

He acknowledged the talent of his brother Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan but felt that Atsu’s contributions were often underrated.

Asamoah [Gyan] and Andre [Ayew] are also up there, but I'll go with Atsu. He didn't get enough plaudits for how good he was on the field.

Jordan captains Ghana to victory in World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew recently led the Black Stars to victory against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.