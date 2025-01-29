Champions League: Final league phase matches and predictions

The expanded Champions League reaches its final matchday of the league phase tonight across various venues in Europe.

With crucial matches ahead, some teams are battling for automatic qualification, while others are fighting for a playoff spot. Pulse Sports Ghana brings you the fixtures and predictions for all games set to be played simultaneously tonight.

Brest vs Real Madrid

Brest will host Champions League giants Real Madrid in the final matchday of the league phase tonight at Guingamp’s Stade du Roudourou. Regardless of the outcome, this will likely be the most anticipated match in Stade Brestois 29’s history.

For their first-ever European competition, Brest has defied the odds and currently sits 13th in the Champions League standings, ahead of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have endured a disappointing campaign, suffering defeats to AC Milan, Liverpool, and Lille. Despite their struggles, Real Madrid has secured a place in the playoff phase.

Prediction: Real Madrid Over 1.5

PSV vs Liverpool

Liverpool have the chance to end the Champions League League Phase with a perfect record—eight wins from eight games—when they face PSV later today.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott secured a 2-1 victory over Lille in their last Champions League outing, extending the Reds’ unbeaten European run this season.

Liverpool currently sits first in the League Phase table with 21 points, with Barcelona being the only team that can potentially catch Arne Slot’s side.

Prediction: Over 2.5

Aston Villa vs Celtic

Prediction: Over 1.5

Barcelona vs Atalanta

Prediction: Over 2.5

Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague

Prediction: Over 2.5

Bayern vs Slovan Bratislava

Prediction: Over 2.5

Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Prediction: Over 1.5

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Prediction: Over 1.5

Girona vs Arsenal

Prediction: Over 1.5

Inter Milan vs Monaco

Prediction: Over 1.5

Juventus vs Benfica

Prediction: Over 1.5

Lille vs Feyenoord

Prediction: Over 1.5

Manchester City vs Club Brugge

Prediction: Manchester City over 1.5

Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid

Prediction: Over 1.5

Sporting CP vs Bologna

Prediction: Over 1.5

Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig

Prediction: Over 2.5

VfB Stuttgart vs PSG

Prediction: Over 2.5

Young Boys vs FK Crvena Zvezda