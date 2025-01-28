El Clasico: Barcelona to play Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in England - Reports

Barcelona had hoped to return to the Nou Camp before the season's end, envisioning it as the perfect setting for a potential title decider against their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, on May 11.

However, these plans have been disrupted by the realisation that the Nou Camp is unlikely to be ready until the next season and are set to play Madrid on foreign land.

The stadium was demolished in June 2023 to make way for a new arena built on the same site. Despite a £1.25 billion investment to increase capacity from 99,354 to over 105,000, club officials now fear the venue won’t be completed in time for the next El Clásico.

This situation leaves Barcelona without a home base for the final month of the season, as their lease on the temporary Olympic Stadium expires in April.

While extending the lease would be ideal, the 58,000-seat stadium has already been booked for concerts in May, including the opening show of the Rolling Stones’ European tour.

As a result, Barcelona is now considering alternative solutions, including the possibility of hosting the Real Madrid clash abroad.

A similar proposal to play a December match against Atlético Madrid in the U.S. fell through, but LaLiga officials have long aspired to stage an El Clásico in the United States. However, given the tight timeline, this seems unlikely.

According to the Daily Mail, Wembley Stadium in London has emerged as an unexpected alternative. The iconic venue, where Barcelona won their first European Cup in 1992, boasts a 90,000-seat capacity, making it a feasible option for accommodating fans from both sides.

Recent meetings between the two clubs

In the first La Liga match of the season, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu.