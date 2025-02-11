Champions League: Real Madrid probable line-up against Man City

Real Madrid’s journey in this season’s Champions League has been far from straightforward. The reigning champions faced unexpected challenges in the group stage, suffering three defeats in their first five matches.

However, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the team rallied in their final three games, securing victories against Atalanta BC, Red Bull Salzburg, and Brest.

Despite this resurgence, finishing just one point outside the top eight and missing out on direct qualification to the last 16 highlights an uncharacteristic underperformance for the Spanish giants.

Madrid’s continental campaign only gained momentum late in the group stage, with back-to-back wins over RB Salzburg and Brest propelling them to 11th place.

While the team boasts an array of world-class talent, they have faced distinct challenges this season.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid’s pedigree in the Champions League often shines through in the knockout stages, and they will be determined to prove their mettle against Manchester City.

Ahead of the clash, Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday ensured they retained their position at the top of La Liga.

However, the title race remains fiercely contested, with three teams vying for supremacy. As attention turns to the Champions League, Ancelotti’s side will need to deliver a composed and clinical performance against a formidable Manchester City side.

Probable line-up

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois is expected to start in goal for Los Blancos. The Belgian shot-stopper will be crucial in marshalling the defence and keeping City’s attacking threats at bay.

Defenders

Real Madrid’s defensive line has been hampered by injuries, with key centre-back Antonio Rüdiger ruled out of the match. In his absence, Raúl Asensio will likely step in alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has been deployed in defence on several occasions this season. Federico Valverde is expected to fill the right-back role, while Francisco García will likely start as the left-back.

Midfielders

In midfield, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos are set to operate as the holding midfielders, providing stability and control in the park's centre. They will be supported by Jude Bellingham, whose dynamic performances have been a standout feature of Real Madrid’s season.

Attackers

The attacking trio will feature Vinícius Jr. on the left wing and Rodrygo on the right, with Kylian Mbappé leading the line as the central striker. This combination of pace, skill, and finishing ability will be pivotal in breaking down Manchester City’s defence.

Full Probable Line-Up

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Raúl Asensio, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Francisco García

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham