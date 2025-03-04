Champions League: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid probable line-ups 

After an exhilarating round of games in the knockout play-offs round, the UEFA Champions League's last 16 rounds takes center stage tonight as Europe’s elite clubs battle for quarter-final spots.

It’s a Madrid derby in the night’s biggest clash as reigning champions Real Madrid square off with Atletico Madrid for bragging rights as kings of the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos will be without key midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is ineligible to play in this tie after picking up his third yellow card in their 3-1 second-leg victory over Manchester City.

Fede Valverde has been named in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad after missing their last game against Real Betis due to injury. Usual starters Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and squad player Jesus Vallejo, are all nursing long-term injuries and will therefore miss the tie.

So what will Real Madrid’s starting line-up look like today?

GK: Thibaut Courtois.

DF: Fede Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy.

MD: Brahim Diaz, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes.

FW: Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr.

On the other hand, Los Colchoneros will be without two key players – Cesar Azpilicueta, and Koke.

Here’s how Diego Simeone's probable starting XI.

GK: Jan Oblak

DF: Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria, Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Javi Galan.

MD: Giauliano Simeone, Rodrigo de Paul, Pablo Barrios, Samuel Lino.

FW: Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann.

These two teams have met nine times in the competition’s history.

Real have had the upper hand in those battles, winning five to Atletico’s two, and another two ending in stalemates.