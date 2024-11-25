GFA reschedules Ghana Football Retreat to ensure broad participation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of the Ghana Football Retreat, initially slated for November 28, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The decision to reschedule follows consultations with key partners and stakeholders. According to the GFA, the postponement aims to ensure the full and meaningful participation of all stakeholders in this critical engagement concerning Ghana's national football teams.

The call for the retreat comes in the wake of the Black Stars’ recent poor performances, including their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after six consecutive winless matches in the qualifiers.

In an earlier press release, the GFA emphasized the need for collective action, stating:

Given the passion and concern shown by members and stakeholders of Ghana Football, as well as the general public, the GFA shall hold a Ghana Football Retreat to which members and all stakeholders shall be invited.

The retreat is expected to bring together a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including:

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and other media representatives

National Sports Authority (NSA)

Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG)

Former captains, players, and coaches

Supporters, traditional rulers, and football enthusiasts

Representatives from the Ministries of Sports, Finance, and Education

Authorities such as the Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority

The primary objective is to gather insights and perspectives from these diverse groups to create a comprehensive roadmap for improving the performance of the Black Stars and other national teams.

Next steps

While the GFA has yet to announce a new date, it has assured stakeholders that the retreat remains a priority. The communique reads:

A new date for the Retreat will be announced in due course.