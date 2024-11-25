Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and other four Ghanaian players who scored over the weekend

25 November 2024 at 9:33
Over the weekend, Ghanaian footballers delivered exceptional performances across Europe’s top flight leagues, thrilling fans and making headlines with their contributions.
Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey
Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey

Over the weekend, Ghanaian footballers delivered exceptional performances across Europe’s top flight leagues, thrilling fans and making headlines with their contributions.

English Premier League

Jordan Ayew: The Leicester City forward etched his name in Premier League history by scoring his 40th league goal, a penalty against Chelsea, making him the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the competition.

Jordan Ayew

Thomas Partey: Arsenal’s midfield maestro returned to the scoresheet with a spectacular second-half strike in their 3-0 victory over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium. It was Partey’s first goal in three months, helping the Gunners maintain their title ambitions.

English Championship

Brendan Thomas-Asante: The Coventry City striker found the net in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, showcasing his consistency in front of goal.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

German Bundesliga 2

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer: The Hamburger SV attacker continued his fine form by scoring his sixth goal of the season in a hard-fought 2-2 stalemate against Schalke 04.

Ransford Yeboah

Greek Super League

Baba Rahman: The left-back made an immediate impact for PAOK FC, scoring just 10 minutes after being introduced to secure a 2-1 victory over Asteras Tripolis, propelling his side to the top of the table.

Baba Rhaman

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Joseph Paintsil: Paintsil delivered a masterclass for the LA Galaxy, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a dominant 6-2 win over Minnesota United, earning his side a spot in the MLS Western Conference final.

Joseph Paintsil

From Ayew’s historic achievement in England to Paintsil’s dazzling display in the United States, Ghanaian players continue to shine on the global stage, bringing pride to their nation and fans worldwide.

 

Football
Next Article