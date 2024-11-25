Thomas Partey dedicates stunning goal to daughter, reveals her name

Ghana international Thomas Partey dedicated his superb goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 23, 2024, to his daughter.

Partey scored a stunning second-half goal to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead before Ethan Nwaneri increased the tally to 3-0 in the 86th minute.

Bukayo Saka had given the home side a deserved lead 15 minutes into the game after Jurien Timber’s opener in the 5th minute was ruled out as offside.

The Black Stars captain received a soft pass from Saka just outside the 18-yard box and hit a fantastic strike 25 yards out past Matz Sels. A classic Partey finish.

He celebrated the stunner by sucking his thumb while pointing to the stands where his daughter and girlfriend were seated.

He later disclosed the name of his daughter by posting a picture of his celebration on Instagram and dedicated the goal to her with the caption: “This is for you ALAIA.”

Partey and his girlfriend, Janine Mackon welcomed their first child in January 2024.

The goal was the 31-year-old's first since he scored in Arsenal’s 2-0 away win over Aston Villa at the Villa Park on August 24, 2024.

Despite not scoring much, Partey has had a decent start to the season, playing in different positions. He has had shifts at right-back when defender William Saliba was suspended and excelled, especially against Liverpool.