Fred Pappoe cites incompetence, lack of commitment for Black Stars management committee challenges  

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe, says incompetence and a lack of committee from members of the Black Stars management committee are some of the reasons impeding the full functionality of the committee.

Pappoe argues that the institution of a Black Stars management committee is absolutely important. Stating some key functionalities of the management committee, he believes there’s a place for such a committee to manage the team’s affairs.

However, he believes the reason why some people are calling for the disbandment of the new five-member committee is that some members over the years were square pegs in round holes, and weren’t fully committed to their role.

Speaking in an interview on SportyFM today, he made these comments:

So, definitely these are very serious tasks that you need the people dedicated to be doing that. But then we have a situation where maybe persons serving on the committee do not have that much time, passion, or understanding of the game. Then they may be there only in name but in terms of functionality, they may not be doing any serious things or performing very satisfactorily.

Despite these concerns, Pappoe maintains the establishment of a management committee is one he fully supports when done right.

But I still believe that management committees are absolutely important especially when they are functioning well.

Fred Pappoe on what needs to change

When asked what needs to change the ensure the full functionality of the Black Stars management committee, the astute football administrator noted that keen attention and application to the things he already mentioned in terms of commitment should be enough.

He stated:

Well, I do not see any significant changes that need to be made. What I believe one has to do is that these functions I highlighted should guide the selections. They should be the primary guiding point or criteria to pick when they are selecting members for the management committee.

Pappoe argued that the success of any management committee depends on the personnel.