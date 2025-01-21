Black Stars management committee is absolutely important – Fred Pappoe  

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Fred Pappoe, has weighed in on the ongoing public debate about the need for a management committee for the men’s senior national team.

The GFA last weekend announced a five-member management committee with Dr. Randy Abbey as chairman and assisted by former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah to oversee the team's management.

This has since sparked conversations about why such a committee has been set up in the first place. While others argue it’s a resource-wasting initiative, others such as Pappoe object, highlighting the significance of the management committee.

In an interview with SportyFM this morning, the renowned football administrator had this to say:

I think we should actually take a close and deep look at the functions of the management committee, or of a well-functioning management committee. You will realise that they are absolutely important for the running of our national team and the success of our game.

Fred Pappoe sticks to argument

Pappoe added that even though he understands the criticisms, he maintains there’s still a place for such a committee around the team. He further underscored the functions performed by the management committee.

People begin to have doubts about the relevance of the committee especially when they look at some committees which are so functional or doing so well. I believe the duties of the management committee are many – see to the smooth organisation, planning, preparation, camping, accommodation, travel logistics, counselling, support to the technical team, being a very effective standing board for the playing body, coaching staff, serving as a solid conduit between the team and the FA or the ministry to some extent.

Incompetence and a lack of commitment, according to him, are some of the reasons impeding the full potential of such a committee.